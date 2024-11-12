Student Cafeteria Worker Found A Really Messy Tray With Name And Contact Info On A Napkin, So He Charged All Her Printouts To Him As Payback

Working in the school cafeteria, you meet different kinds of students.

This girl narrates how she hated rich and entitled students who would just leave their trays on the table, uncleaned.

So when she found a name and contact information written on a napkin in one of the messy trays, she thought of a way to get back.

She would bill her printouts from the computer lab to this certain person.

Make me bus your tray? It’ll cost you 15 cents. I went to a very small, private college. While I attended, I worked at the school cafeteria. Part of my job involved bussing trays that had been left behind at the end of the night.

The unbussed trays always annoyed me. They were a lot of extra work. And a sign of entitlement and general crappiness from rich students who didn’t have to work and looked down on those of us who did.

One evening, I found a tray full of food. The person who had left the tray behind had written their name, phone number, and school mailbox number on a napkin on top of the tray. For the purpose of the story, we’ll call them Johnny LeChump. I kept the napkin and bussed the tray.

Now, there was a small computer lab at the college. You could use the printer there, but it costs 5 cents a page. There was a box where you could drop coins to pay for your printout. If you didn’t have the cash on hand, you could write your name and school mailbox number and get billed later.

One day, I was at the computer lab printing out a paper (this was in the 90s). I realized that I didn’t have enough money to print my paper. So I charged it… to Johnny LeChump. I think the amount was 15 cents.

Over the next three years, until Johnny graduated, I charged some of my printouts to his account. I didn’t do it too often—maybe once or twice a semester—and I never charged much. I think the most I ever charged was 25 cents.

Since the college was small, Johnny and I had mutual friends. One of them told me that the charges would drive him completely up the wall. Next time, don’t forget to bus your tray, Johnny.

Too rich and privileged to clean up your own tray?

How about paying a a couple of nickels every now and then?

