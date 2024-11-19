T-Mobile Customer Said That She Was the Victim Of A Scam After She Ordered A Phone From The Company. – ‘It was definitely an inside job.’

This woman is fired up!

And she has a right to be…

Her name is Monnie and she posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against UPS and T-Mobile after the iPhone she ordered ended up going missing.

She told viewers, “This is why you can’t have nice things. I was either scammed by UPS or T-Mobile.”

Monnie said her brother bought an iPhone to give to their mother and it was supposed to be delivered to Monnie’s house…but the phone never showed up.

She told viewers, “It was definitely an inside job because this package had to be signed. So this package was tampered with prior to delivery.”

The package was supposed to be delivered by 2 p.m. that day but it didn’t show up at Monnie’s place until 7:42 p.m.

Monnie’s husband signed for the package and put it on a table without opening it. A couple of days later, Monnie noticed her baby playing with the package and was surprised at how light it appeared to be.

Monnie opened the package and discovered that it contained an Apple box and a charging cord, but no phone.

She said, “I need this video to go viral because I need to get UPS and T-Mobile involved. I’ve seen this before happen to other people. I just didn’t think it would happen to me.”

Check out what she had to say.

Another day, another scam…

