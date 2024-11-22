Target Employee Revealed Why Theor App Shows Things Are Available But Not On The Shelves. – ‘I unload the truck and boxes be everywhere.’

Come on, Target!

Get it together!

A TikTokker named Nate showed viewers why Target shoppers are sometimes surprised to learn that items available on the store’s app aren’t always actually in stores.

Nate works at a Target store and he showed viewers the chaos in the store’s backroom.

The text overlay reads, “What Target back room be like in the holiday months.”

Boxes are piled up everywhere and it looks like there’s no method to the madness.

Nate said, “Like, just look at all this ****. Oh my gosh. This is Target.”

In the caption, he wrote, “I unload the truck and boxes be everywhere.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTok users responded.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer knows all about this…

What’s going on in Target stores…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.