Teen Chooses Private Room Over Sharing With Younger Stepbrothers, Leaving His Family Disappointed And Frustrated

AITA for taking a solo bedroom instead of sharing with a stepbrother? My dad and his wife bought a new house together and we moved in last week. Before moving I (15m) was told I could get my own room or share with one of my stepbrothers (11 and 7). Even though I was offered the choice my dad and his wife wanted me to share with one of the boys. The reason for that is both stepbrothers think of me as a brother, not a step, and because they both admire me/look up to me.

The 7-year-old worships me, is super clingy, and always wants to hang out, be my friend, and be my brother. It’s a lot, really. I don’t like it. Sometimes, I like getting out of the house just to not have my shadow with me everywhere I go. Most people would find it sweet, but I find it exhausting. When we lived in the other house, he always wanted to sleep in my room for “sleepovers” and stuff and was disappointed when I’d say no. The 11-year-old has autism, and he looks up to me, too, but in a different way. I’m one of the only people he has ever wanted to spend time with and is comfortable around. He doesn’t sleep great but will nap if I’m in the room, so they thought I’d be good for him in that way.

They think I’d be good for both, but they don’t have the closest of relationships, and the 7-year-old can make the 11-year-old edgy, so sharing is not a great solution.

I never wanted to share with either of them and since we all live together 100% of the time (no other parents to go to) I knew having my own room was a big deal for me. So I chose my own room. My dad and his wife were really unhappy about it. They gave me the choice, though, for reasons, so they’re willing to follow through. But they’re also going to make sure I know how disappointed and unhappy it makes them. AITA?

