Texas Roadhouse Customer Ordered A Family Meal Deal, But Only Got Enough Food For Two People. – ‘So this is where it gets kind of funky.’

Texas Roadhouse is apparently offering a popular family meal deal that comes with enough food to feed 3-4 people.

TikToker @lizzysobaked ordered it, but she was disappointed with what she received.

She starts out showing the bag from Texas Roadhouse, saying, “Ok, so we ordered from Texas Roadhouse tonight, the little family meal deal that you be seeing all over.”

She then pans over to show the rolls, which it came with 12 of them. “So my mom took two rolls, so that’s 3, 6, 9, 10, 12 rolls. Ok, that’s not bad.”

Then she shows the butter and cuts over to the salad.



The salad looks like it is for one, maybe two people. She comments, “So this is where it gets kind of funky. This salad is not going to feed 3-4 ******* people.”

It definitely isn’t. But it gets worse.

She then shows the potatoes, which is just one small container that is maybe for 1-2 people at the most.

At least she is happy with the chicken fritters though. She ends the video by saying, “So yeah, Texas Roadhouse, do better.”

That really doesn’t look like enough salad and potatoes for a family of four.

You can see the full video here, see what you think.

She then posted a follow-up video after several people mentioned that they got more food. It looks like different locations give out different sides, which just isn’t right.

Check out the follow-up video here:

Take a look at some of the comments below.

This person said they got enough food in their order.

Apparently they give different side dishes at different locations.

Here is another person who got a small salad.

These orders should be standard across the franchise.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁