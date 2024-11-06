Homeowner Insisted The Construction Workers Use The Elevator Instead Of The Stairs, So The Electricians Used The Elevator For Every Single Thing

It’s valid for a homeowner to want to make sure that nothing gets damaged when a construction crew is working on part of the house.

But in today’s story, the homeowner doesn’t seem to understand how much she is inconveniencing the workers.

When the electricians decide to humor her instructions, the contractor had to tell them to stop so they could finish the job.

Let’s see how the electricians got revenge…

Some MC from the electricians This wasn’t me, but I found it funny and MC. I work as a contractor and do mainly work in high end homes. We were doing work on these people’s basement, and the lady was very particular about people using her stairs to bring materials because it may scratch the walls. Nothing had happened before, but she kept saying “you’re gonna scratch my walls,” and she had an elevator to carry materials down.

He doesn’t think anything would’ve been scratched if they used the stairs.

I obliged for bigger stuff and then anything small I would take down the stairs. Only problem was the elevator was extremely slow, about 30 seconds to go up one story. Her stairs were about 6 feet wide and were open to above so no real chance of scratching anything and me and all my guys are very careful in these houses.

It was time for the electricians to get to work.

Anyways cue the MC. I met my electricians there in the morning to walk them through what they had to do for the day, and then left to check out some other jobs. They were only supposed to pull some wires and put in some plugs, very simple stuff and should have only taken them an hour to do.

The electricians used the elevator for everything.

I circled back about 4 hours later to make sure everything was done, and when I got there they were still working. I asked the head electrician why it was taking so long, and apparently the lady freaked out when they brought their bags downstairs (still didn’t hit any walls). So they all proceeded to take the elevator anytime they had to get something from the truck, anytime they went to the washroom or anytime they had to make a call (no service in basement). I got a good laugh and told him to cut it out and was finished in about 10 minutes after that. Ended up costing the lady 4x the amount of time, but her walls were perfectly intact.

She definitely got what she asked for!

I doubt she even realized the electricians would’ve been done quicker if they had used the stairs.

