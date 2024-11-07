Neighbors Complained About The Bulky Trash Items In Another Neighbor’s Carport, So They Took Months To Finish Throwing It Out

Moving and remodeling can mean that there is a lot, and I mean a lot, of large items that need to be thrown away.

In today’s story, one neighbor was redoing the floors and getting rid of some furniture, but the other neighbors complained about the bulky trash items in the carport.

Instead of getting fined, the neighbor doing the remodeling found a compliant way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

1,000 fine if my trash is non compliant? Cue 6 months of a bagster in my driveway. I was having new floors put in / carpets ripped out because my mom was moving in with me and she can’t handle the dust mites. I was tossing some furniture out at the same time and had a few pieces along with bagged carpet/tack strips under my carport. Cue my nosy neighbors sending the township to my door with a warning of 1,000 fine. Trash must be in approved receptacles and not cluttered outside of your house.

The process took a long time, but at least it was compliant!

Ok – cool. So I paid $30 for a bagster, piled it high ….. And put one bulk item a week out for the next 24 weeks. Just put the last nightstand out today…. crumpled up the bagster and put it in the trash can.

Twenty-four bulky items is quite a bit.

I wonder if there’s a bulky item pickup option where they live.

