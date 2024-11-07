Home Buyers Made A Couple Two Different Offers To Purchase Their House, But When The Couple Declined They Ended Up Getting It For An Even Better Deal

Looking for a house to buy can be a harder task that it seems at first, but once you decide on a house, that’s just the beginning.

In today’s story, a couple tries to buy a house, but the owners keep declining their offers.

Eventually, they buy a different house, but in the end, they are able to get revenge on the couple when they find out the fate of the house they were selling.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Trying to buy a house for the most entitled couple I’ve ever met. Years ago we decided to move closer to my parents. The housing choices were slim, but we found a dilapidated house close by. It looked like it needed lots of work and seemed overpriced for the area (say 200k). We organised a viewing to decide on it and brought my very practical dad with us for a second opinion.

The owners had no idea what they were doing.

The viewing was conducted by the owners and from the very beginning, they were… ‘off’. They’d never sold a house before, we were the first people to view it and they actually said to us during the viewing they were doing us a favour for offering us their (hoarder’s paradise) house at such a great price. We told them we wanted to move closer to my parents and I think they assumed we were desperate.

The owners passed on their first offer.

We got home, had a think and the next day offered the agent a price below the asking price which we believed to be suitable for it’s condition. Hours later the agent calls back and says that ‘the owners are going to pray on it for a week’ then give us a answer. (FYI- this timespan is unheard of in my country. An answer is usually given in a day). A week later they decline our offer.

The owners made several excuses not to take the second offer.

We offered the agent another 2k. The agent calls back and apologetically tells us the sellers refuse to give us an answer yet because a) they haven’t even started looking for a house yet and b) the owners believe they can sell it for more than the asking price now. So they will get back us when they were ready and we’d have to wait. We rescinded our offer.

They ended up buying a different house.

A month later ,we find a house in the same area with a lot less work needed and at only 180k. Our offer (through the same agent) was accepted and we moved in 4 months later. During this time the agent calls us and says the entitled sellers have found a house now and would like to offer us their house at the original asking price. We declined.

They asked the agent about the progress selling the first house.

I was interested in the progress of the old house (the sale sign had not moved) so I chatted to the agent. He told me we were the only offer in 6 months and these people had been an absolute nightmare from the start. They expected THE AGENT to pay for cleaners ready for the viewings and wouldn’t take any advice to help with the sale (remember, hoarder’s house). He also said that they’d recently put a deposit on a house (against his advice) before selling their’s so now the old house is going up for auction because they needed the cash.

Their dad bought the house at auction.

I instantly called my dad. He was looking for a property for my sister and had already seen the house. He was interested. So off we pop to the auction house on the day and bid for it. The owners were in the room but hadn’t noticed us. When the hammer went down, dad owned the house for 110k. He signed off the sale and paid the deposit just as the previous owners came to the office. Their faces were a picture. I gave them a stupid grin and left.

Those home owners clearly had no idea what they were doing.

It’s usually rule number one that the home owners aren’t even home when a potential buyer is seeing the house.

It worked out perfectly in the end!

I bet that couple had some serious regrets.

