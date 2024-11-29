Dad Planned To Move To Be Closer To His Daughter And Granddaughter, But Then Goes Back On His Word And His Wife Is Upset With The Change In Plans

We all have our personal preferences as to where to live, where to stay, and where to spend the rest of our lives.

AITA For refusing to give up my home and move closer to my daughter & granddaughter? I (44M) live in Alaska with my wife (43F). Our daughter (22F) and her husband (24M) live in the L48. She is having her first child in a few months, our first grandchild. We own our home here in Alaska, and I have an excellent career with a unique schedule. So, I could live in the L48 and fly back and forth to Alaska every two weeks. My wife works remotely and can work from anywhere.

My wife and I had planned to move down there, and buy a duplex next door to my daughter. After much consideration, I told my wife today that I’m not doing that. She’s devastated because she feels stuck in Alaska, and is far from her family. It’s worth noting that it was her idea to move here from California, where I had a successful business that I sold so we can move up here 10 years ago.

I’m happy to travel back and forth as often as we like to visit, but I’m keeping my home here. I don’t want to live there, next door to my daughter. I raised her to be able to build and live her own life, and I don’t want to follow her around. I built my life, and I want to live it.

The bulk of my wife’s family lives within a few hours drive of where our daughter lives. I’d be leaving my dad, in poor health, behind in Alaska. I don’t want to do that either. I’m not opposed to buying the duplex. I can afford to own it and my home in Alaska, but I told my wife to come and go between there and here as often as she likes. But this is my home, and this is where I’m going to stay.

