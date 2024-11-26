Election Worker Wanted To Help Someone Who Needed A Quick 30 Second Fix, But Someone Else In Line Complained So She Made Sure To Take Care Of Them In Order

When major elections happen, a lot of people will need assistance to get through the process and vote.

What would you do if you were an election worker and someone in line was complaining because things weren’t going as fast as she wanted?

That is what happened to the election worker in this story, so she made sure she got helped next, even though it took longer.

Check it out.

You’re so busy you’re rude? I’m working at early voting for my town for the upcoming election. We’re in the final four hours after 14 solid days.

My specialty is same day voting registration, which means you’ve waited all year to register to vote, including the opportunity to do so online, but now it’s an emergency. After we get you registered, we get you a ballot and walk you through the process of filling it out and turning it in. We also handle special voter issues that the regular check in folk can’t. It takes about 5 to 10 minutes to get someone registered and voting.

I’m consistently at the 5 minute mark. A woman comes back to us asking if we can correct the registered spelling of her name, our error and literally a 30 second effort. I ask the next woman in line if she’d mind if I took care of this, and got the earful. I’ve been waiting 20 minutes, I don’t have the time, just no, in a very rude voice. Cue petty revenge.

I ask my partner to handle the woman, and then ask the next woman in line to join me at the other computer. Yes, it goes faster with two people, but one person can do the job. I walk with the second woman the 40 feet to the second computer, quickly fix the error on the other record, and then get this woman registered and voting in about 5 minutes. I then return to the first desk to drop off the registration form and get another customer.

I had her completed and the complaining woman was still being worked. She could have been gone 10 minutes ago.

How was she supposed to know that it would have been faster the other way, she doesn’t know the processes?

