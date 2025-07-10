A Bank Of America Customer Found Out That Her Account Was Completely Drained

This is the kind of stuff that keeps a lot of folks up at night…

A TikTokker named Sierra posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about how she found out that all the money in her Bank of America account was drained.

Sierra told viewers that she tried to buy a drink at a Wawa store and her card was declined.

The TikTokker was confused, so she checked her bank account…and that’s when she realized her account was completely empty.

Sierra called her bank, Bank of America, and found out that she was being sued by the bank because of a debt, but she never received any warning about it.

A Bank of America representative told Sierra over the phone that it’s legal in Florida for the bank to drain her account without any notice because of the debt.

She said, “If I had known this was going to happen, I obviously would’ve paid it. I didn’t freaking know.”

The representative told Sierra that any future deposits would be taken out of her account and she either had to pay off the debt completely or set up a payment plan.

She told viewers, “I have to laugh about it because if not, I will literally cry about it.”

In the caption, Sierra wrote, “Trying to avoid a crash out as we speak.”

Sierra posted a follow-up video and said that even if she switched banks, the funds would continue to come out of any accounts in her name.

This is a total nightmare for her!

For anyone, really.

