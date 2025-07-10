A Plumber Saw Someone Purchase A Washing Machine From Lowe’s And He Thought It Was A Bad Idea

If you’ve never seen any TikTok videos from an account run by two twin brothers who specialize in home repair, you’re really missing out…

Because they have a lot of good advice and tips!

In this edition, one of the brothers posted a video from a Lowe’s store and he issued a warning to viewers after he saw a customer who was going to buy a specific kind of washing machine.

The video shows the TikTokker watching a customer shop for a washing machine.

He told viewers, “It looks like they’re gonna do it. Uh oh. It looks like they’re gonna do it. They did it. They did it.”

The man said that there are plenty of problems with the Samsung washing machine the customer decided to purchase.

The first issue is that he thinks it’s too expensive. The machine was selling for about $700, and the TikTokker pointed out that the exact same model could be purchased at Costco for $500.

He continued, “Problem Number Two. Even though this is a five-cubic super-capacity, they bought a washing machine without the agitator. You never ever want to buy a washing machine with just the impeller.”

The TikTokker talked about another issue and said, “The main problems are the suspension on these go bad as well as the control panel. It’ll set you back another $400 to $500 in repairs.”

The man said that shoppers should consider buying a Maytag model from Lowe’s instead.

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

The guy knows his stuff…

You may as well listen.

