She Agreed To Lend Her Roommate Her Car And Had Just One Condition, But The Car Was Still Returned On Empty

For many of us, a car is a necessity.

When it comes to getting to work, running to the store, and taking care of emergencies, if you don’t live somewhere with good transport links, everything can feel impossible without your own vehicle.

So when the woman in this story agreed to lend her roommate her car, there was a huge amount of trust involved.

Unfortunately, she found out quickly that that trust was unfounded.

AITA for not letting my roommate use my car after she returned it with no gas? I share a two bedroom apartment with my roommate Jessica, and we generally get along pretty well. I have a car and she doesn’t, so sometimes when she really needs to go somewhere I let her borrow it. Usually its just for quick trips to the grocery store or doctors appointments.

Last month, Jessica asked if she could borrow my car to drive to her sister’s house about an hour away for a family dinner. I said yes, but asked her to fill up the tank before bringing it back since it was a longer trip. She agreed and said she would definitely take care of it. When she returned the car that night I didn’t check the gas level right away. But the next morning when I went to drive to work I noticed the fuel light was on and the tank was almost completely empty. I had to stop at a gas station on my way to work and ended up being late.

I texted Jessica asking why she didn’t fill up the tank like she promised. She said she forgot, and offered to give me money for gas. I told her it wasn’t about the money, but about keeping her word and being considerate. She apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.

Two weeks later, Jessica asked to borrow my car again to go to a job interview across town. I reminded her about what happened last time, and she swore she would fill it up. But when she brought it back the tank was even lower than when she took it.

This time I was really annoyed, because she had specifically promised to be more careful. Jessica said the gas station was out of her way and she was running late to get back. She offered to venmo me for gas again but I told her that wasnt the point.

Yesterday, Jessica asked if she could borrow my car to go shopping and I said no. I explained that I can’t trust her to return it in the same condition, and that I need to be able to rely on having gas in my own car. She got upset and said I was being petty over a few dollars worth of gas. Jessica also pointed out that she helps me with other things around the apartment, like taking out trash and doing dishes. She thinks I’m being unfair by cutting off car privileges over something so minor.

Now she’s giving me the silent treatment, and told our mutual friend that I’m being selfish with my car. But I feel like its basic courtesy to return something the way you found it. AITA?

If it had been a one time thing, you could chalk it off as a genuine mistake.

But as it stands, this woman has let her roommate down time and time again, and is now badmouthing her to boot.

It’s clear that she can’t be trusted to treat people, or their possessions, with respect.

Meanwhile, several Redditors pointed out just how much Jessica was taking her roommate for a ride.

Jessica is being completely disrespectful to her roommate and not treating the loan of a vehicle as the privilege it is.

It takes a lot of trust to lend someone something expensive that you rely on.

Her choice not to refuel the car?

It’s such a betrayal.

