Homeowner Graciously Allowed His Brother To Move In, But Their Parents Are Now Pressuring Him To Allow His Stepbrother A Room As Well

AITA for not letting my stepbrother stay with me when he starts off at college? My girlfriend (24F) and I (25M) became homeowners a year ago. My brother (18M) moved in with us after he finished high school in May so he can attend community college in our town. This was something we had planned with him months in advance, and we were both on board with the idea. He’s settled in well and has a job, started classes, made new friends and everything.

Now, my dad and his wife are expecting me to let my stepbrother (17M) move in next year when he starts college. My dad was not informed of my brother’s plan to [live] with me. My brother waited until May to tell him what was happening, and my dad wasn’t happy that I had been talking to my brother about college and where he’d live but not my stepbrother.

My dad and his wife married when I was 11, and my mom died when I was 9, so I lived with them. For that reason, my dad feels like my stepbrother isn’t just a stepsibling, but a sibling and should be given the same chance. I disagree, and I never thought of my stepbrother as my sibling.

To me, my brother was always my only sibling. We were close, and I’d spend time with him when I could. [I] never did the same for my stepbrother, and I don’t keep in touch since moving out. It just wasn’t the same to me. I’m not all that close to my dad either, so really it’s just my brother and now he lives with me. Anyway, I said no to my stepbrother staying with me and told them they’d need to figure out something else.

Dad accused me of playing favorites and tried to berate me for it. I told him I was happy to have my brother live with me, but he’s my only brother. I stopped taking their calls and ignore their texts but there have been many from dad and his wife saying I’m acting like a jerk.

My stepbrother also reached out and asked why I didn’t want to let him live with me, and he promised he’d work and help around the house like my brother. AITA?

