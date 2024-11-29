‘My car just randomly tries to start by itself.’ – Chevy Owner Explained Why He Thinks His Car Might Be Possessed

Have you ever seen the horror movie Christine from the 1980s?

If not, do a little research after you watch the TikTok videos below…because the guy who posted them on TikTok thinks his car might be possessed!

His name is Ryan and he took to the social media platform to share his concerns about his vehicle.

Ryan’s video shows his Chevrolet trying to start itself without him in the car and he said, “What the ****?”

He added, “My car just randomly tries to start by itself.”

Ryan then sat in the driver’s seat of his car without touching anything and the Chevy was still trying to start itself.

He explained, “Like, it’s been doing it while I was in the house. Came out to the car, opened it up, it’s still trying to start.”

Check out the video.

@ryanking5683 My possessed car! Chevy said they replaced the engine and there’s nothing else wrong with it. Prior to this it would randomly start and alarm. Its a brand new car i shouldnt be dealing with this right now! #possessedcar ♬ original sound – Ryan

Ryan posted a follow-up video and showed how his Chevy was STILL trying to start itself…

Weird!

He should probably think about calling an exorcist…

Just in case.

