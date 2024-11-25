Home Expert Warns That Houses Built During Rainy Season Could Be Ripe For Mold Issues Down The Road

I know absolutely nothing about the home construction business, but, after watching this video, I think the guy who posted it makes a whole lot of sense…

His name is Devon and he posted a video on TikTok and gave potential home buyers a warning…

Devon told viewers, “If your house is newly built and it is being built during the rainy season, most likely they are using particle board or OSB instead of regular plywood.”

He added, “It’s getting drenched, and then they cover it, put a roof on it. They put drywall up. And before you know it, you got black mold in your house that you have never lived in.”

Devon continued, “So if you just bought a new house, make sure that you are running a dehumidifier constantly for the first six months,.”

He added, “I cannot tell you how many houses I’ve seen that are brand new, and they end up having mold issues because they are using the cheapest possible plywood they can get, and it rains, at least in Washington State, a lot. So keep that in mind.”

