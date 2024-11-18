Single Mom Won A Contest, But The Prize Was A Date Night. So When She Took Her Kids Instead Of A Partner, Her Friend Made Her Feel Bad About It.
Imagine winning a contest and getting to enjoy the prize with your kids after a divorce, but your friend makes you feel bad about winning.
This is exactly what happened to this woman, and she is now wondering if she is in the wrong for keeping the prize.
Let’s analyze the situation.
AITA for entering and keeping the prize from a drawing when I’m not the intended demographic?
I’m a 36-year-old female.
Over the weekend, my town had a bolognafest.
No, I didn’t spell anything wrong. Yes, I’m from a redneck Midwest town.
It was kind of a ‘trunk or treat’ with little games the kids could play. Kinda cute.
While my kids were playing one of the games, someone asked me if I wanted to enter a drawing.
Why not? So I did.
She was having harmless fun.
Well, I won.
Because the universe wanted a laugh, it was for a “perfect date night.”
This is the part where I mention that I’m divorcing my cheating husband and I’m not dating anyone and have no interest in dating anyone.
The prize was a fire pit, a $50 gift certificate to an Italian restaurant, a $10 gift card to a florist, 2 Halloween-themed plush blankets, a nice scented candle, a picture frame, and a box of hot chocolate.
She was having a good time, maybe for the first time in a long time.
The kids and I can enjoy an evening roasting marshmallows over the fire pit.
They each got a cute blanket.
We all enjoy hot chocolate.
The Italian restaurant has a kid’s menu, so the three of us can go one night.
Overall, it’s a prize that I can enjoy with my kids.
One of my friends, also single, said I shouldn’t have even entered and at least should have turned down the prize since it was meant for a couple and I’m happily unattached.
She said it goes against the spirit of the drawing.
AITA?
I think that’s not a friend.
Let’s see what Reddit’s verdict is.
A reader shares their thoughts.
Another commenter shares their point of view.
I agree.
Someone questions the “date night”.
Miley Seal of Approval.
Someone shares a similar story.
Her friend is in the wrong.
If it wasn’t against the rules, why should she feel guilty about it?
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.