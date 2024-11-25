This Target Shopper Literally Found An Unbeatable Deal – ‘A clearance item that rings up at zero.’

Shopping for sales is a great way to save money on things you need, and clearance items are often the best deals around.

TikToker @liyahleek found what may be the best deal ever on a great blender, so she made a video of it.

She starts the video showing a Vitamix blender in her cart and says, “So, I want to know what happens when you find…”

She shows another angle of the blender and says, “A clearance item that rings up at zero.”

Surely that can’t be right!



She then goes over to the self-scanner to show what it says. Sure enough, on the screen it shows that exact blender with the total price being $0.00.

What is she supposed to do? Just take the item for free?



I would guess that the price was just entered into the Target system incorrectly.

In the age of self-checkout machines, however, could she just scan it with her other items and walk out?

I’m not sure how that is supposed to work.

Let’s take a look at the video.

The right thing to do is go to customer service I guess.

I know what I would want to do, though.

