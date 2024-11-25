November 25, 2024 at 8:49 am

Driver Shares How A Viral Video Convinced Her To Buy A Dashcam ASAP

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes, you see a viral video on social media and it leaves such a big impression that you feel like you have to take some action.

That’s what happened to a TikTokker and she posted a video on the social media platform to show viewers what happened.

The original video featured a news report that showed how scammers backed into a woman’s car on purpose and tried to blame her for a rear-ending accident.

Lucky for her, she had a dash cam in her car that recorded to whole incident and proved the scammers were full of you-know-what.

Take a look at the original video.

@abcnews

Video captured by a dash cam shows suspected insurance fraudsters intentionally backing into another car on a busy New York City highway. Scams like this are more popular in urban areas where there are a greater number of vehicles, with scammers often targeting women who are driving alone, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. #news #insurancescam

♬ original sound – ABC News – ABC News

A TikTokker saw the viral video and it inspired her to record her own, where she shared her feelings about the incident and how it affected her.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Me immediately purchasing a dash cam for my car after seeing that video of those ppl committing insurance fraud.”

The video ends with the woman opening a package with a dash cam inside that she no doubt installed in her car right away.

Take a look at her video.

@shessoprexious

And thats in amazon prime!! SAME DAY DELIVERY!💅🏾#fyp#dashcam#relatable#foryou

♬ Roman Holiday Sped Up – Jadyn

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker is slacking.

Sounds like a good idea…just in case…

You can never be too careful.

