Young Woman Has Been Dating Her Boyfriend For Several Years, And She Doesn’t Understand Why Her Mom Doesn’t Want To Meet His Parents

When you are in a serious relationship with someone, your respective families often end up meeting and at least knowing each other a little bit.

What would you do if your mom didn’t want to get together with your significant other’s family, even after dating many years?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with and she got mad at her mom for not accommodating.

Check out the details.

AITA Walked out on my mom because she does not want to meet my boyfriend’s parents For context, my boyfriend and I have been dating for almost three years and have known each other since we were eight. How our parents have never met is a mystery to me, considering we went to the same elementary school and middle school but anyway. I’ve brought up the fact that my mom has never met my boyfriend’s parents multiple times before and each time she has shut down the idea of meeting them.

Thanksgiving dinner is a major event, why not start with something smaller?

Today I mentioned how we were invited for thanksgiving, and how it would be nice to go over to theirs this year so they can finally meet.

She kept sighing and coming up with reasons for why she doesn’t want to go. The main one being that her English isn’t good and how she’s going to embarrass me. My mother is an immigrant and both my boyfriends and I agree that her English isn’t beyond okay. She may have some slight errors in speech but we can tell it’s something she’s insecure about. I explained how easy-going and open they are and she kept saying how she doesn’t know how to start conversations with them. Eventually she gave in and said she will go just this once but she’s not going to make conversation but will answer.

Her ‘normal’ acting would be to not go!

At that point I was so fed up with how close-minded she was being that I started crying and left her room. I told her how I don’t want her to come if she’s going to act different than she normally is. She kept saying how it’s because she hated how involved her mom and her in-laws were with each other (culturally this is a norm where she is from) and how she despises it and doesn’t want to do the same. I explained how different being heavily involved vs not being involved at all is. How there is a happy medium where they can meet for occasions that matter (thanksgiving being one and then our graduation coming up as well being another).

You don’t feel too bad or you wouldn’t be pushing it.

I feel bad because I know she’s embarrassed but I wish there was a way to explain to her that it’s all in her head and how different values are in America compared to her home country. Them meeting also means so so much to me so I feel angry knowing she doesn’t value me enough to do this for me. AITA?

Mom clearly isn’t comfortable with this, and jumping right to Thanksgiving dinner is a big leap.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter makes a good point.

This person thinks she needs to focus on school.

Yeah, they will meet if the kids keep dating.

Here is another suggestion to do something smaller.

Yup, start smaller.

Mom just isn’t comfortable and she needs to back off.

Pushing isn’t going to make anything better.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.