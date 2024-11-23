November 23, 2024 at 10:47 am

Toyota Owner Shows How You Can Use Bumper Clips On Your Car. – ‘This genuinely makes me happy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@iamgemilana

Have you heard of bumper clips?

I never had before watching this TikTok video from a woman named Em, but hey, you learn something new every day, right?

In her video, Em demonstrated how bumper clips work on her Toyota.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay to Em’s video reads, “Toyota owners. Do you guys do this as well because it’s satisfying?”

Em used the bumper clips to make sure the bumper was secured to the car’s frame.

Source: TikTok

The caption to Em’s video reads, “This genuinely makes me happy i love to hear the clicking sound.”

I did not know about this!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@iamgemilana

This genuinely makes me happy i love to hear the clicking sound 😆 #toyota #toyotacamry #toyotagang #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Kardashian clips 🎬

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared a story.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

I’ve never even heard of these things before…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter