Viral Shower Curtain Holiday Decorating Hack Is Taking TikTok By Storm

It’s that time of year again!

Time to get your house all jazzed up for the holiday season!

And a TikTokker was nice enough to post a video on TikTok and show viewers a decorating hack that anyone can pull off.

The video showed the woman extend an adjustable curtain rod between two walls in her house.

She then added garland to the curtain rod.

Next, she added more decorations such as dried fruit and lights to the garland to make it more festive.

She then enlisted the help of her partner to raise the curtain rod and, VOILA, she now has a great decoration for the holidays!

It’s as easy as that!

Check out the video.

@theflippinwilsons Always inspired by @thekwendyhome She posted this last year and it is my favorite!!🌲🍊 ♬ its timeee – Mariah Carey 🦋

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

