Walmart Customer Got Frustrated With His Squeaky Shopping Cart, So He Grabbed A Can Of WD-40 From A Shelf

I don’t know what my problem is, but every single time I go to a store and grab a cart, I end up with one that has wheels that either squeak or don’t work.

Am I cursed?

Perhaps…

But, thanks to a video posted by a TikTokker named Brandon, now I know how to fix this problem!

Brandon was having a problem with a wheel on his shopping cart and, frustrated, he took a can of WD-40 from a shelf and sprayed the wheel down.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I’m over it Walmart’, he writes over the clip.

Brandon put the WD-40 back on the shelf after he was done.

I wonder if he got in trouble…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer didn’t hold back.

Hey, whatever works!

