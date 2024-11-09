November 9, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Walmart Customer Was Grossed Out After She Defrosted Chicken Drumsticks She Bought From The Chain. – ‘No thank you, NEXT.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is just my personal preference, but I’ve made it a rule to NEVER buy meat from Walmart.

Call me crazy or paranoid, but I just don’t think it’s a good idea…

And after seeing a TikTok video from a woman named Kimberly, I think I’ve probably made the right decision…because this chicken don’t look too good!

Kimberly bought the chicken drumsticks from Walmart and the text overlay on her video reads, “Me casually thinking I am about to defrost chicken drumsticks for dinner.”

She wasn’t too happy about how the frozen chicken looked when she removed it from the bag and said, “What in the hormone hell is this?”

Kimberly asked, “Since when is a chicken that big?”

In the caption to her video, she wrote, “No thank you, NEXT.”

Here’s the video.

@kimberly_trogdon_sahm

No thank you, NEXT 🤢🤮 #chicken #dinner #gross

♬ original sound – Kimberly Trogdon | SAHM

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer thinks they know what’s going on.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And another person had a lot to say.

She might want to think about throwing that in the trash…

