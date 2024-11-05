November 5, 2024 at 6:49 am

Walmart Shopper Calls Out The Store For Trying To Convince People That Brown Meat Is Fresh

The more videos I see about meat, the more I consider becoming a vegetarian…

And this video certainly doesn’t help!

A woman named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she was concerned about the some meat she bought from Walmart.

Taylor showed viewers the raw meat she bought and asked, “This looks fresh, right? I bought it today.”

Taylor separated the meat and some of the pieces appear to be a dark brown color.

In the caption, she wrote, “Yes, I did the ‘Press it to see if it bounce back’ test. It did NOT bounce back; only the first piece did.”

Taylor added that the meat smelled bad and had a slimy film on it.

Check out the video.

It cut me off but idc. WTF am i supposed to do about this ?! How do i even get a refund ?!?! Wtf @Walmart ?! And yes, i did the ‘press it to see if it bounce back’ test … it did NOT bounce back; only the first piece did. And it has that start to slime and start to smell thing going too. WTTTTFFFFFF #walmart #badfood #badmeat #eyeroundsteak #steaktiktok #steak #refund #refundplease

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer shared some knowledge.

And one TikTokker spoke up.

Does this look weird to me…?

