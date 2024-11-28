November 28, 2024 at 4:49 am

‘Excuse me, can you record me real quick?’ – Walmart Worker Wants Customers To Just Leave Them Alone So He Can Do His Job

by Laura Lynott

A Walmart worker has had it with customers pestering him while working in the electronics section, and he’s not holding back!

Did you ever feel a little pang of guilt asking a busy store worker for help?

I know I have.

Well, it turns out that little bit of guilt is well founded!

Folks are busy busy working and if customers keep bothering them, how they gonna ever get done?

So. In this witty clip (@demarkusturner1) has hit out at Walmart customers in that ever-popular electronics section.

He wrote: “POV: when a customer ask you to get someone for them in electronics.”

The clip gets going with a man in a Walmart vest, stocking up the food aisle. Simple, right? Wrong!

“Excuse me, can you record me real quick?” a voice asks.

This is the customer.

“Uh, get somebody else to do it,” the man answered.

The worker shook his head and got right on with his work.

Now, I’m really gonna think long and hard about asking for help!

Watch the full clip here:

@demarkusturner1

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Lol funny.

OMG brilliant!

It’s a war out there in the store aisles!

I mean, he could be a little more helpful.

He does work there, after all.

