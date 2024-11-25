Wedding Guest Has Her Plus One Removed, But She’s Scared Skipping The Wedding Will Ruin Their Friendship

When it comes to weddings, there’s so much etiquette at play that even the most self-assured person can be worried about inadvertently offending someone.

Unfortunately, weddings can also turn the bride and groom into stressed-out, less considerate versions of themselves.

This is exactly what happened to this wedding guest, whose long friendship with the bride hasn’t protected her from wedding related awkwardness.

AITA if I change my Wedding RSVP after having a plus one rescinded? I have a friend from college that is getting married in two and a half weeks. I got the invitation for the wedding a week ago, and the invite had a QR code which brought you to their wedding website. The wedding is on a Friday. It is very last minute, and I will have to take time off of work to attend. The bride is my friend from college, and we have one mutual friend who is also invited. The mutual friend that we share, however, is unable to attend the wedding, so I will not know anyone at the event aside from the bride.

When I went to RSVP, it gave me the option to add a plus one. I have never seen this option before without having a plus one invited, so I assumed I was allowed a plus one. I am not in a long term relationship, but because I won’t know anyone at the wedding I asked my friend to attend with me, and added her to my RSVP. A few days later I got a text from the bride saying that I don’t have a plus one and shouldn’t have added my friend, so I cannot bring her. She said she still wants me to attend and that I can make friends with the other guests at the wedding even though I don’t know anyone. I’m guessing bride and groom gave me the plus one by mistake, but she didn’t say so or apologize for the confusion. She just told me that I shouldn’t have added anyone.

I am very socially anxious and am now very nervous about attending the wedding on my own. I get very uncomfortable in situations where I don’t know anyone, and now I don’t really want to use my paid time off to attend a last minute wedding where I’m not going to know anyone. I feel trapped because I did technically say I was free when I RSVPd yes, but it was contingent on being able to bring a guest to keep me company. AITA if I change my RSVP to no, since I won’t know anyone at the event?

