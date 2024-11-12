Wendy’s Customer Was Not Happy With His SpongeBob-Themed Meal. – ‘They’re scamming us $14 for this.’

You’ve probably heard that Wendy’s recently debuted its SpongeBob SquarePants-themed Krabby Patty meal recently.

Is the meal worth it?

Well, according to a man named Noah, the answer is NO.

Noah posted a video on TikTok and reviewed the meal for viewers.

Noah wrote on the video’s text overlay, “Don’t buy the Krabby Patty Meal. It’s a scam.”

He told viewers, “First of all, it’s just a Dave’s Double with Big Mac sauce. This Frosty is horrible. Mine was insanely watery. All they did was take a vanilla Frosty and stick some pineapple goo at the bottom.”

Noah continued, “And, of course, the fries were cold. There was nothing cool that comes with it. There’s no special box. You just get a normal Wendy’s bag. They’re scamming us $14 for this.”

He added, “Wendy’s, I’m disappointed. What the **** is this?”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one viewer noticed something…

He’s not a very satisfied customer…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.