When He Refused To Give His Ex-Wife Money And Gifts For Her Children And Stepchildren, She Called Him A Monster For Not Supporting Her Household

If your ex-spouse is struggling financially and asked you to provide support to her children, would you give it to them?

To be clear, we’re not talking about your children, we’re talking about children she has from her second marriage.

In today’s story, a man shares that his ex-wife constantly asks him to give her more money or give her gifts for her newkids.

These are not his kids. He provides generously for his kids.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not providing any kind of extra support for my kids’ other household? I have two children (11F and 8M) with my ex, and we share physical and legal custody of them. I pay child support because I’m a higher earner than my ex. And the child support is minimal ($150 monthly), but is supposed to help balance things between both homes.

Here’s what his ex’s household looks like.

My ex is married again, and her family has grown. In the house with her are her husband, his three children (under 10), and their two shared children (under 5). My ex and her husband struggle financially, and they have attempted to increase child support five times in the last four years.

He narrates how his ex-wife was desperately looking to get increased child support, but was always denied.

The courts turned down their request for more child support each time. Twice in front of a judge, and the other times, we did not make it before a judge before it was denied. My ex was reminded that child support is meant to provide for our kids, not for her family as a whole. My ex argued that the financial burden impacts them, but this was not deemed worthy of a child support increase. They were looking for an increase to make it $800 a month.

He would always say no whenever his ex asked for more money.

My ex has independently asked me to give her $50 here and there or to buy stuff for the other children in her home. This happens even when our children are in my home. I always say no. I have told my ex that I am not responsible for supporting her other children, and will never provide for them financially.

His daughter had a big birthday party and got many presents.

Recently, this became a more intense issue on their side. Because our daughter’s birthday and her youngest stepchild’s birthday are a week apart. And our daughter had a great time and got gifts at both my house and her mom’s, and she had a big birthday party that I hosted.

His ex’s stepchild was not able to celebrate decently.

While my ex’s stepchild didn’t get much, and had no party (they could not afford one). I had been asked twice to send some gifts for the other child. My ex also wanted the other kids invited. My daughter didn’t, so they weren’t invited. It annoyed her off.

When he refused to give more money again, she called him a monster.

But then her stepkids’ lunch accounts went into negative days after the birthdays were both over. And since I topped up our kids, she wanted me to do it for her stepkids, and I said no again. She called me a monster and asked how I could live with myself knowing my children’s other family are struggling and are literally drowning in financial difficulty, and I could help out but choose not to. AITA?

Yikes! It’s not his responsibility to provide for his ex’s step-children!

Let’s find out how other on Reddit people react to this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some friendly advice from this person.

Not your problem, according to this person.

Here is what this user would do…

Finally, this person says the ex is delusional.

If you can’t afford children, don’t have any—end of story!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.