Honda Recently Recalled Over One Million Vehicles Because Of Some Serious Issues – ‘Risk of fire, crash, or injury.’

Sometimes it really does seem true that they don’t make cars like they used to.

And based on this news, it’s getting harder than ever to argue against that fact.

A man named Brian took to TikTok to share his thoughts on a recent recall of Honda cars.

Brian told viewers that, after an earlier recall of 1.7 million cars because of a steering issue, Honda is recalling another 720,000 vehicles.

He said, “This recall according to an American Honda press release, is due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump core. Cracks may form inside the fuel pump and during vehicle operation, these cracks can grow.”

Brian said these issues can lead to “possible fuel leaks, fuel smell while driving or idling, and the risk of fire, crash, or injury.”

He told viewers that the affected models include 2023-2024 Accords and Accord Hybrids, 2025 Civic Sedans and Civic Sedan Hybrids, and 2023-2025 CRV Hybrids.

Brian added, “Now, to Honda’s credit, this is a voluntary recall. The NHTSA hasn’t even published anything about it yet, so Honda is definitely getting in front of this, which is a good thing. If you own one of the affected models, you should be notified very soon.”

People can also check out this website for more Honda recall information.

