Her Husband Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant And Now She Can’t Move Past His Affair, So She Decides To Divorce Him Despite Her Daughters’ Ultimatum

After finding out her husband cheated during both pregnancies, this mom knew her marriage was over.

But their teenage daughters, clinging to the idea of a united family, aren’t having it.

Despite her best efforts to explain, therapy hasn’t helped, and the girls are adamant: if she divorces their dad, they’re cutting her off for good.

I told my daughters that I was moving on with the separation anyway I found out that my husband cheated on me when I was pregnant. Both times. I only found out 3 months ago and until then we were a very happy family and my husband is a great dad. Our daughters are 14 and 16. They know the reason we are getting a divorce and that he had two affairs with two women but not all the details. They are opposed to the idea of divorce anyway and they threatened to never see me again if I went through with it because the offense happened so long ago.

I understand that they don’t want change and their lives in upheaval. I know all that but I just can’t be with him anymore. I can’t even look at him. Nothing is working. Therapy is not working and they are adamant about never seeing me again. I haven’t seen them in two months. We rent a small studio apartment now and we live every other week in the house with the girls and the other lives in the studio apartment. The girls refuse to stay with me at the house during my weeks but they stay in the studio with my husband (therapist said not to change the arrangement anyway because I thought maybe I should stay in the studio permanently so they have more room to live).

We bought our house 2003 and it has quadrupled in value so we are going to be able to have two decent homes even if not as big and beautiful as this one. But it is not like they will be living in bad conditions. Before all this, they were close to both of us and loved us equally. Now they only love him. Last week they made it clear that if I filed for divorce, they will never see me again. I said I was never going back to him and they said I made my choice and they will never see me again.

