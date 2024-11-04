Woman Finds Expensive Ring In Student’s Apartment, And When The Alleged Owner Shows Up They Get Upset When She Asks For A Description Of The Item

Usually, when someone finds an expensive item and makes every effort to return it to its rightful owner, people are extremely grateful, to the point of even rewarding the person.

In this case, a woman who lost an expensive ring was extremely upset when someone asked her to briefly describe it before returning it to her.

Now the person who found it is wondering if they’re in the wrong for asking.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for making someone give me a description of their lost item before returning it? I live in a big student apartment complex, and while you have to be a student to be in the lease, it’s pretty easy for anyone to get into the building. While I was walking in the hall today, I found a gold Cartier ring on the ground. I don’t know jewellery very well but I knew this was expensive, so I put a note up by the elevator with my name and apartment number and said found a lost ring and “come by anytime to get it,” and brought the ring back to my room.

Good citizen spotted!

My thinking was that most people would probably just take it and it seemed pretty valuable. A few hours later a girl knocked on my door asking if I was the one who found a ring. I said: “Yes, of course. What did the ring you lost look like, before I go grab it?” (if you can’t give me a vague description probably not yours right?). Immediately she lost it on me and started threatening calling the police since I’m stealing from her.

She was behaving like someone who doesn’t own the ring would.

I finally calmed her down enough to explain that I just didn’t want someone looking for a new free ring grabbing it. I don’t want a detailed manifesto on the ring, just something so I know it’s yours and she told me: “size three gold Cartier ring”, which was the one I had. So I said: “Give me two seconds, I’ll go grab it” and went to shut the door and she lost it again demanding to come inside with me while I grabbed it. Obviously I’m not letting her in, because I don’t know her. She just finished screaming at me, so I just shut and locked while I ran to grab it and the entire time she was screaming, calling me names, making a massive scene in the hall.

“My precious!”

She finally left when I gave her the ring and now I’m sitting here flabbergasted at the interaction. I genuinely thought I was doing the right thing, but I started to question if I dealt with this the wrong way. AITA?

This interaction will likely haunt the Gollum wannabe for years to come.

Exactly!

Any sane person would be grateful that their expensive belonging is being protected.

What a wild ride.

