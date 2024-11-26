Woman Gets ‘Not Pregnant’ Result From Her Clearblue Test Kit, So She Dismantles It For A Confusing Reveal

Getting pregnant is a big deal for anyone but if your test isn’t accurate, that’s some kind of nightmare.

Every woman relies on pregnancy tests to tell her what’s up when it comes to expecting a child.

It’s kinda vital information, as we all know. But a TikToker is claiming she got a false positive, reading she’s ‘Not Pregnant.’

Taisen (@taisenterra) filmed herself using a Clearblue digital test. She decided to take it apart to try to find out more information.

She said when she took it apart: “There are definitely two lines on this. Like what? Please tell me you see that second faint line. It’s there.”

She added: “Does it only detect it if the blue line is really dark, maybe? Oh my God, I will update you.”

One line is very clear but the other is very faint.

According to the Clearblue website, the tests have a 99% accuracy rate.

Y’all want to know if she was or wasn’t pregnant though, right?

You’re gonna have to follow the TikToker to find out more, ha!

Let’s hope she gets the answer she wants in the end!

People online have experienced similar stories with pregnancy tests and it’s all kinda wild!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Wild! Now, that’s a real surprise you need a reliable test for!

Too funny!

We need to know what happens!

Always be vigilant, fam!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!