A Bully Picked On Another Student The Entire School Year, So They Threw Away An Important Folder And Made The Bully Fail A Class

Senior boy wouldn’t stop abusing me. So I chucked his entire, accumulative, end of the year report in the trash, causing him to fail The title pretty much spells it out. The year I was a senior in high school, I was in the journalism class, writing and illustrating monthly for the newspaper. I was a neurospicy weirdo then, as I am a neurospicy weirdo now, and thus an easy target as the lowest rung within the social hierarchy of teens.

This one boy in the journalism class was horrible. He would regularly call me names, poke at my appearance, spit in my hair, trip me as I walked by, openly got others to laugh my way, constantly and loudly belittled my work. He wouldn’t stop.

As we neared the end of the semester, with graduation a few weeks away, we had a huge final coming up—an accumulated folder that needed to include every single piece of work we had completed over the year. Absent work took off points. No work meant a fail.

After a particularly bad day of boy picking on me again, I was the last person in class, ready to close up for the day, when, I spotted his folder in our class work station. I had been wondering how I could stick up for myself, or get him back, and there was the answer right in front of me. Completely not fully premeditated, I stuffed his folder in my bag, walked out of the classroom, and then chucked it in the dumpster that was behind the nearby Starbucks.

Without his folder (plus his general slack-off behavior), he failed the course. And had to take summer classes to make up for the lost communications credit 🙂

I wonder if the bully ever knew what happened to his folder. He might’ve thought he misplaced it somewhere. I bet he was furious!

