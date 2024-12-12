A California Resident Warned People About A Fake Car Insurance Scam. – ‘When there’s red letters on an envelope, I assume it’s important.’

Folks, let’s get real: I don’t mean to be an alarmist, but it seems that there are A TON of well-devised scams these days that are catching people by surprise…

And here’s another one to look out for.

A man named Carter took to TikTok to warn people about a car insurance scam that he fell for.

Carter said, “I think I got bullied into buying fake car insurance.”

He explained that he got an envelope in the mail a week after he moved and said, “And when there’s red letters on an envelope, I assume it’s important. I open it up and it’s from the U.S. Automotive Protection Services.”

The letter said that he needed to call the company ASAP because there was a problem with his car insurance.

Carter said, “And I was like, alright. It made sense at the time because I was between auto insurance policies.”

He said that the worker on the phone said they would take care of the problem and he added, “Then after about 20 minutes of getting verbally abused, I hung up the phone and realized, ‘Wait. He just sold me car insurance, didn’t he?’ Well, guess we gotta figure out how to cancel this.”

Oops!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker had a question.

And this individual made a funny/accurate comment.

Be on the lookout for this scam!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁