December 11, 2024 at 6:49 pm

A Car Dealership Worker Shared Why Loaner Cars Aren’t Given Out As Much Anymore. – ‘That’s just bad business.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@starlingbuickgmcstuart

I haven’t had to get a loaner car from a dealership in quite a while (knock on wood), so this video was pretty surprising to me.

It comes to us from a dealership worker in Florida and he explained why some dealerships aren’t giving out loaner cars to customers as much these days.

He told viewers, “The days of dealerships not having a loaner to give to a customer, these days have been long gone.”

Source: TikTok

The man continued, “It just doesn’t make sense. Why would you not want to put a customer in a loaner? They just bought a vehicle from you, spend thousands of dollars from you, they got some sort of hiccup. Put them in a car.”

He added, “There was a time there with the chip shortage where there wasn’t a lot of cars. I get it. Didn’t have enough cars to sell much less loan out. But those days are long gone.”

The car salesman said, “The problem here is that a lot of dealerships wanna try to wean their customers off that idea ever existing. They don’t wanna put the miles on the car. That’s just bad business.”

Source: TikTok

The man continued, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard stories of somebody buying a car where they have a problem with it, and the very salesperson and the managers are really nice to you right before they buy the car. Then, you come back a few months later with some sort of issue and they act like they don’t remember you.”

He added, “What kind of service is that?”

Good question…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@starlingbuickgmcstuart

What most dealers don’t want you to know!

♬ original sound – starlingbuickgmcstuart

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared a story.

Source: TikTok

I did not know that!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter