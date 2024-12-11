A Car Dealership Worker Shared Why Loaner Cars Aren’t Given Out As Much Anymore. – ‘That’s just bad business.’

I haven’t had to get a loaner car from a dealership in quite a while (knock on wood), so this video was pretty surprising to me.

It comes to us from a dealership worker in Florida and he explained why some dealerships aren’t giving out loaner cars to customers as much these days.

He told viewers, “The days of dealerships not having a loaner to give to a customer, these days have been long gone.”

The man continued, “It just doesn’t make sense. Why would you not want to put a customer in a loaner? They just bought a vehicle from you, spend thousands of dollars from you, they got some sort of hiccup. Put them in a car.”

He added, “There was a time there with the chip shortage where there wasn’t a lot of cars. I get it. Didn’t have enough cars to sell much less loan out. But those days are long gone.”

The car salesman said, “The problem here is that a lot of dealerships wanna try to wean their customers off that idea ever existing. They don’t wanna put the miles on the car. That’s just bad business.”

The man continued, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard stories of somebody buying a car where they have a problem with it, and the very salesperson and the managers are really nice to you right before they buy the car. Then, you come back a few months later with some sort of issue and they act like they don’t remember you.”

He added, “What kind of service is that?”

Good question…

