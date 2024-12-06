A Childhood Bully Changed His Name To Escape His Past, So A Former Victim Exposed His Secret And Collected A Big Reward

Not all childhood grudges fade into obscurity.

Some even come back with a hefty payday!

When one man unwittingly stumbled upon the alias of a childhood bully who also happened to be wanted by the police, he finally got the revenge he’d been waiting for.

You’ll want to read on for this short and sweet tale of revenge.

I got my childhood bully arrested I was bullied repeatedly by this guy when we were kids. I saw on his social media profile he was arrested because his profile picture was of him in one of those visiting cells.

But he also noticed something else unusual.

I also noticed his last name on the account wasn’t the same as when we were kids.

So he does a little digging.

I wondered why, so I looked up his original name on the arrest warranty registry and there was indeed an arrest warrant out for him (it matched his birthdate).

He sees an opportunity he just can’t pass up.

I reported his social media and name change anonymously and got $1,000 from his arrest. My county has an anonymous online report system that gives you a confirmation number to follow up on and you submit that confirmation number to a location if it results in an arrest.

Best of all, his identity is still secure!

To this day, no one knows I ratted his alias to the police. I guess you can say his debt has been paid.

Sometimes justice works in mysterious (and anonymous) ways.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes childhood bullies end up exactly where you thought they would.

Not only did the childhood bully get a punishment, the former victim got a reward!

It feels good to hear someone get what they deserve.

This bully’s luck finally ran out.

Sometimes karma takes its time, but it always arrives in the end.

