A Doctor Explained Why He Has A Lot of Patients With Fatty Liver Disease. – ‘I just saw a 15-year-old kid today. He has fatty liver already at 15.’

A doctor named Ben posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about what is a big problem in patients these days: fatty liver disease.

And he surprised viewers right off the bat by saying, “Fatty liver is not driven by alcohol anymore.”

The doctor said, “Of course, if you’re an alcoholic, you may have fatty liver, but that’s not why we see it. Over 90% of the people that we see now, their fatty liver is because of their blood sugar imbalances, and not because of alcohol consumption. Most of our patients don’t even drink alcohol.”

Ben continued, “I just saw a 15-year-old kid today. He has fatty liver already at 15. This is because he’s eating Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, multiple for breakfast, multiple for dinner. That is his life, and he’s getting fatty liver.”

He added, “When your blood sugar spikes up, you store glucose in the liver. When your blood sugar crashes down, you go hypoglycemic, and you kick it out of the liver. Even at 15, you can already become a fatty liver person.”

Ben said people should use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) if they have concerns about fatty liver disease.

