A Family Vacation Was Canceled Due To A Hurricane, But No One Bothered To Tell Her They’d Rescheduled And She Was Left Behind.

AITA for confronting my mom after being left out of family vacation? Today I sent my mom a text message to tell her I’m mad about being left out of family vacation. So, this story really begins around September. My family was going to go on vacation to Tampa for Thanksgiving as opposed to cooking. However, Helene ravaged Florida, so my family decided to cancel the trip. I live in western North Carolina, which also destroyed by Helene, so I was receptive and understanding of the situation.

The family planned another trip.

I was under the assumption that Thanksgiving would occur as usual. Around a week ago, I was texting my aunt about something unrelated and she mentioned that the family was going on a 5-day cruise to Mexico. I was taken aback by that, and asked her if it was to compensate for the fact they had to cancel the trip to Tampa. She said yes.

It’s was her mom that decided not to tell her about the trip.

Apparently this trip was scheduled immediately after the family received news about the state of Florida after Helene. My mom decided she wanted to withhold that information from me as to “not hurt my feelings.” I know it’s because she didn’t want to pay for me, which would have been fine if she just told me. My mom has issues with communication, so we have a rocky relationship. She has a history of abuse, and we overall don’t get along very well. I expected this kind of thing from her, but it really hits hard lately since I’ve been struggling with mental health.

Her mom claims she is “being dramatic.”

When I texted her about how I felt, she told me I was being dramatic and it made no sense that I was so wound up about it. Really, it isn’t the fact they went, it’s the fact they hid it from me. I tried to tell her that I would’ve been fine about not going if she had told me instead of hiding it for months. AITA? I don’t really know if I’m being dramatic.

Why would the mom hide the trip from her?

I’d be bothered by this too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She is NOT being dramatic.

This person would cut contact with most of the family.

This person calls mom’s action “abuse.”

Mom needed to communicate.

Mom should’ve given her the opportunity to go on the trip.

This person thinks mom is a “narcissistic parent.”

Mom obviously knew her child would be upset.

Otherwise she wouldn’t have tried to hide the trip!

