A Former Target Employee Shared How People Can Get Free Items With Their “Bullseye” Program. – ‘They’ll send you, like, really expensive stuff, like furniture.’

A TikTokker named Kaitlynd who used to work at a Target store posted a video and showed viewers how they can get free items.

Kaitlynd said, “If you’re consistently purchasing products from Target and consistently writing, like, really high quality reviews, you’ll probably get noticed. And then you can be a member of the Hey, Bullseye program.”

She continued, “They’ll send you, like, really expensive stuff, like furniture, clothing—just, like, all sorts of things,” she adds.

Kaitlynd then talked about “rain checking” items and said, “If something goes on sale and you go to the store to hurry and buy it, but then it’s out of stock, you can actually rain check that item, and whenever they get it back in stock, they’ll [honor] that sale price that it was at the time.”

Kaitlynd then talked about how Target customers can get refunds when it comes to price differences and said, “You can actually take your receipt back to the store and you can get the difference refunded. So, like if you paid $25 for something a week later, it’s like $20 just take your receipt back and get your $5 back.”

The TikTokker also laid out some advantages for using the Target app.

Take a look at the video.

