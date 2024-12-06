A Librarian Asks A Mother To Quiet Her Screaming Twins, But She Gets Offended And Reports Her To Her Boss

When you think of libraries, you probably picture quiet spaces and respectful patrons.

But sometimes, reality is anything but peaceful.

What would you do if a mother let her twins scream for 20 minutes straight in a library?

Would you stay silent to avoid confrontation?

Or would you speak up?

In the following story, one librarian’s attempt to maintain order leads to an outrageous reaction from an entitled parent.

Here’s what happened.

The most disgraceful case of entitled parenting I’ve ever heard of My mother worked in a library years ago. One day, a woman came in with baby twins; both were already screaming at the top of their lungs. Now, the woman didn’t wait a minute to settle and then attempt to soothe her twins – not two, not five. Nope. This went on for… TWENTY. MINUTES. I swear you would have to be completely sensory-deprived to be able to ignore two tornado sirens very close to you. After 20 minutes, my mom went over to the mom and politely asked her to please be quiet (which is about the kindest you could be). You would expect the mother of the twins to apologize and leave.

Upset, the mother told on the librarian.

Heck, I would be embarrassed after 30 seconds! Instead, the entitled mother becomes the third crier. She complains to the boss for being mean and disrespecting her status (the EM was also a lawyer, apparently, as if that’s an excuse), and my mother gets in trouble for doing her job. LIBRARIES ARE SUPPOSED TO BE QUIET! And I bet you any other sane person would be a lot less nice if they were in that situation. Please keep your children at home if you know they will be detrimental to other people. I can guarantee that if anyone else were to expose others to prolonged noise like that, they would be kicked out and banned from the premises. I simply can’t understand how 20 minutes (longer if nobody intervened) of DEATH HOWLING in a library is okay, nor how this woman who can’t even understand simple rules could become a lawyer.

Wow! It’s a shame she allowed her children to disrupt the place for so long.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about the situation.

This is unbelievable!

That’s exactly how entitled people are made!

Maybe the mother should’ve gone to a children’s library.

Not everyone will let strangers hold their babies, but this would’ve been a kind gesture.

Sounds like the mother was overwhelmed.

Still, allowing your kids to cry for any amount of time in a library is unacceptable.

