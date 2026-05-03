The “Customer Intent” Conflict: Why One Woman’s $10 Tip for a Helpful Cashier Ended Up in the Boss’s Pocket

It’s beyond irritating when something that’s meant for you is taken away.

So, what would you do if a customer personally thanked you with a tip, but your workplace wouldn’t let you keep it? Would you just accept it as a fact of life and move on? Or would it push you one step closer to walking away?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this situation and can’t help but feel wronged. Here’s what’s going on.

Work made me deposit a tip a customer gave me into the cash register I work for a certain purple-and-orange shipping company that also offers printing services. Today, an elderly customer came in with a USPS receipt that had faded and needed help reading it. I happily assisted her and was able to get the tracking number off of it for her.

He was forced to put the tip in the register.

She tipped me $10, and I told her she didn’t need to do that, but she insisted I take it. My manager then comes up to me and tells me that the $10 has to be deposited in the drawer as a miscellaneous transaction, and I cannot keep it. I asked if I could buy snacks or something from the store so that the money would still be going back to the store. I was given a hard no, and I gave this multimillion-dollar corporation $10 that wasn’t meant for them.

To say he’s done is an understatement.

I’m beyond tired of working for these greedy people. I’m already mad because I recently got a promotion and they only gave me a $0.57 pay raise. They are also grossly understaffed, but can’t find someone willing to work in the store because the pay is abysmal. I’m pretty much done with this place. I don’t want to stick around for the crap show that will be the holidays.

Wow! They may have a policy against accepting gifts, but that’s still so rude.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about situations like this.

According to this comment, it’s illegal.

This would probably get him fired.

That was nice of them.

Here’s a good point.

He should check into it further to see if it’s really a rule.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who skimmed his waitresses tips.