A Mechanic Said He Couldn’t Install Brake Pads From AutoZone. – ‘The quality is just not there anymore for me.’

A mechanic named Rich posted a video on TikTok and talked about how a seemingly simple brake pad replacement on a car didn’t go as planned.

In the video, Rich was attempting to change the pads on a 2017 Toyota Camry, but he couldn’t quite get it done.

He said, “The thing will sit here and try to fight you.”

Rich showed viewers another wheel and said, “And then come over here and get a set of these pads and watch what happens. They slide right in. No problem.”

Rich said the brake pad wasn’t shaped the right way and he had to file them down to make them fit.

Rich told viewers, “What I don’t understand is why don’t they send you a kit that mimics the OE design with the clip and then the clip in the center, and maybe a little wear indicator or something like that.”

He added, “The quality is just not there anymore for me. I really don’t even enjoy using them anymore.”

I guess all brake pads are not created equally…

