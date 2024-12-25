A Player Took Recreational Football Too Seriously And Mocked His Teammate’s Skills, And He Ended Up Costing The Team The Game
Recreational football is supposed to be fun, but there’s always those extra-competitive people who treat it like the Super Bowl.
One player’s need to dominate ended up costing him and the rest of the team more than he expected.
Person who takes recreational football way too seriously
Joined a recreational football league on Saturday.
First time in two years playing a recreational sport, so I’m mediocre, but it’s a B-tier, play-for-fun league.
But not all the players were on the same page.
As usual, there’s always that one guy who takes everything too seriously.
He began critiquing his fellow teammates.
At one point, I heard the guy tell someone else they needed to replace me at cornerback because I’m too slow and not good enough.
This was despite us only being down by 14-13 in the second quarter, after I got outrun.
So he let the hotshot have his try at the position.
Knowing the position is tough, instead of talking back to him (which I was about to do), I decided to handle it differently.
Since he’s my teammate and I have nine weeks left with him, I subbed out and told him to take my spot.
The guy ended up letting off two touchdowns in three plays.
Turns out, it wasn’t as easy as he thought.
After he got beat on the second TD, I hopped back in and asked, “You trying to play corner?”
He replied, “No, it’s fine, you can.”
The hotshot’s performance continued to decline.
He then proceeded to throw four picks as a QB in the third and fourth quarters, leading us to a 42-32 loss.
We may have lost, but seeing him be the big reason we lost made it hurt a little less.
Burned by his own hubris!
What did Reddit think?
Even a fellow competitive personality can admit he took it too far.
It sounds like he lost sight of what the league was all about.
Playing for fun is a lot different than playing competitively.
This commenter sure is confident!
Although they may have lost in the end, watching his overconfidence spiral into a complete fumble was reward enough.
What a fruit loop.
