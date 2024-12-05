A Rude Customer Won’t Stop Harassing Cheese Shop Workers, But They Made Sure She Could Never Buy Her Favorite Cheese There Again

I guess some people still haven’t learned that they should be nice to workers…especially ones that serve you food you like!

But this woman needed to learn that lesson the hard way!

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.

Revenge is a dish best served with cheese. “I work at a specialty cheese shop that is swiftly expanding across the US like wildfire. We’re a pretty chill group of people who enjoy cheese and feeding people cheese (you won’t know what you like until you eat it). Our customers for the most part are pleasant and easy to talk to until Raclette Lady. Raclette is a flavorful washed rind cheese that is traditionally melted and served with potatoes, gherkins, meats, and steamed vegetables (it also makes an amazing grilled cheese sandwich and macaroni).

This lady is too much…

It’s easy to see why people love it so much it’s that awesome, however Raclette Lady isn’t awesome and shouldn’t be scraped over food people want to enjoy. Raclette Lady is a jerk. I first met Raclette Lady when she demanded that I mark down some perfectly good Raclette for no particular reason other than the fact that she demanded it. After explaining our mark down policy repeatedly and politely refusing, she told me I’m “full of ****.” My other coworkers were also accosted by Raclette Lady who demanded they mark down the cheese for her. She comes in every few days and makes demands. We are so tired of her trying to bully us we’ve started pushing the Raclette sales so she doesn’t get any pieces that we’ve legitimately marked down (close to sell by date).

Try this!

Someone asking for a cheese to pair with salami? Raclette! Someone looking for a cheese for fondue? Raclette! (as well as the usual fondue cheeses). We’ve started a militant Raclette sample strategy where we do samples with pairings constantly to push the sales even further. Any Raclette that isn’t sold on markdown is bought by us so Raclette Lady doesn’t get a single piece. She has created a monster by being a rude bully. We’re doing everything in our selling power to ensure she doesn’t get a single tasty morsel of that cheese (and she hasn’t, so there!). Revenge has never tasted so cheesy.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

This individual weighed in.

Another person was impressed.

No cheese for you!

There is no more terrible punishment.

