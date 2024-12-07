A Snobby Girl In Her Class Kept Posting TikToks Rating People’s Belongings, So She Called Her Out On Her Rude Behavior

Unfortunately, sometimes you come across people who are a bit too out of touch.

AITA for telling a girl to check her privilege? My school made the switch from paper to laptops/iPads two years ago, and since then you can really see whose parents have money.

I’m currently using some Asus my uncle gave me because my family is below the poverty line, he bought it in 2011. Although the battery is shot, it still runs and Word works so I don’t need much else. There is a pretty big financial divide in my town, and thus a large divide in the school, which is one of two secondary schools.

A girl in my class posted a TikTok where she was rating people’s laptops/iPads. She recorded mine which was plugged in with its external hard drive and you could very clearly see the left side of the screen that is broken. She rated it a -3/10, wrote “Poor girl” and zoomed in on my shoes to prove a point. My shoes are fine they’re just not Air Force 1s. Other laptops that weren’t the latest MacBook or the latest iPad got rated pretty low.

One of my friends showed me her video, and I confronted her about it. She seems really sheltered and I asked her to take it down. She refused, so I told her that it’s incredibly classist and I don’t want that on the internet. She still refused and I got madder each time. Eventually, I just said, “check your ******* privilege, not everyone can afford a €2000 laptop and not everyone ******* prioritizes flashy over functional.”

She hasn’t taken down the video, and my friend who showed me it says I overreacted and that made me an ******. She said that “she’s just sheltered” and I shouldn’t overreact like that. AITA?

