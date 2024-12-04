December 4, 2024 at 2:49 am

A Teacher Was Asked A Question About Vaping By One Of Her High School Students, So She Sends Him To The Office

Kids today…they say the darndest things!

A high school teacher named Caitlyn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the interesting exchange she had with one of her students.

Caitlin, who is 24-years-old and looks young for her age, said that she works at a high school and that she got an odd request from one of her students…

The boy asked her, “Can I go to the bathroom and hit my vape?”

Caitlyn told the student, “Joke is on you. I stopped vaping a long time ago. That stuff will kill you.”

She added that she took the boy’s vape and sent him to the office.

Nice work!

Check out the video.

High schoolers literally are not scared of anything #highschool #substituteteacher

Here’s what viewers had to say.

Say whaaaaat?!?!

