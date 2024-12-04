A Teacher Was Asked A Question About Vaping By One Of Her High School Students, So She Sends Him To The Office

Kids today…they say the darndest things!

A high school teacher named Caitlyn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the interesting exchange she had with one of her students.

Caitlin, who is 24-years-old and looks young for her age, said that she works at a high school and that she got an odd request from one of her students…

The boy asked her, “Can I go to the bathroom and hit my vape?”

Caitlyn told the student, “Joke is on you. I stopped vaping a long time ago. That stuff will kill you.”

She added that she took the boy’s vape and sent him to the office.

Nice work!

