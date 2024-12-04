A Teacher Was Asked A Question About Vaping By One Of Her High School Students, So She Sends Him To The Office
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today…they say the darndest things!
A high school teacher named Caitlyn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the interesting exchange she had with one of her students.
Caitlin, who is 24-years-old and looks young for her age, said that she works at a high school and that she got an odd request from one of her students…
The boy asked her, “Can I go to the bathroom and hit my vape?”
Caitlyn told the student, “Joke is on you. I stopped vaping a long time ago. That stuff will kill you.”
She added that she took the boy’s vape and sent him to the office.
Nice work!
Check out the video.
@caitlynwatts99
High schoolers literally are not scared of anything #highschool #substituteteacher
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker got a big kick out of this.
And one viewer has been there…
Say whaaaaat?!?!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.