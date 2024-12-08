Wheelchair User Said She Was Chased By An Attendant After Parking In A Handicapped Spot

Some people get a tiny amount of power and it goes straight to their heads…

And that’s what it sounds like happened to this guy!

A wheelchair user named Madeline posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had after she parked her car in a handicapped spot.

Madeline said that the parking attendant said “Shame on you” to her and added, “He said he was going to get my car towed. I tried to tell him the situation, but he would not let me speak.”

Madeline told the man, “I can’t park in these other spots along the road. I can only park in a handicap spot because I have a ramp.”

The man replied, “I never touched you. I never yelled at you.”

Madeline asked to see his manager, but the parking attendant walked away.

Madeline posted a follow-up video and said that she went to a business nearby and told an employee what happened.

A man overheard the conversation and Madeline explained, “He leaves to go talk to this parking guy. Then the customer comes back with the parking attendant. This parking attendant changed completely. He came up to me and was like, ‘I’m sorry. I didn’t know this was the law.’”

Madeline added, “It was so frustrating. The second someone he thinks is highly respected came along, he changed his tune very quickly.”

I smell a lawsuit…

