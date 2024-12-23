After Discovering That His Girlfriend Was Cheating On Him, He Started Feeding Her Bad Chemistry Info So She Ended Up Failing The Class And Not Graduating On Time

When you are young and in love you think that everything will work out for you in the end.

What would you do if you caught your girlfriend cheating on you shortly before graduation?

I can’t imagine that would be easy for anyone.

That is what happened to the student in this story, though, and he immediately started plotting his revenge.

Don’t cheat on your graduation lifeline So I (19M) and my (now ex) GF (18F) have been together for more than a year. We were in the same class during middle school and high school now, a 2-year friendship eventually evolved into a relationship, y’all know how it is. We were happily together (at least so I thought) since December 2019. I thought everything was great between us the whole time, although recently (about March) I noticed her becoming very distant and barely writing first, dry texting, etc. I asked her multiple times if everything is ok and gave her some space, but it continued for the next few months. I was naturally very upset as I’ve been through hell and back together with her when she was going through depression and a really hard time at the end of 2020. It suddenly felt like all this time was wasted and worth nothing. I, as a naive high schooler truly believed that she was the one, it was serious after all. We matched perfectly together, we spend about 3 full months crying together at night when she was going through a rough time. We had similar plans for the future, similar interests and it seemed we were meant for each other. My GF (let’s call her Caroline) was studying to become a lawyer, so she was mostly into humanity subjects. I on the other hand am studying bio-chem, for medical school (I apologize if this is all confusing/different, we live in Europe).

This is pretty common.

She was required to attend at least one science subject to graduate (physics/biology/chemistry/psychology) she always hated these subjects and just took them because they were necessary to graduate. She ended up picking Chemistry as I was a natural and tutored 9 & 10 graders chemistry in my free time. I always helped her with assignments etc. It started as helping her before exams and assignments so she could get a good pass grade, and after her rough time warped into me writing half of the assignments for her. In February she started to do everything with me again tho (we had online the whole time). Anyways enough backstory. After noticing Caroline started to get distant and she never properly answered my questions regarding her behavior I wanted to see how far it would go. For one week I didn’t invite her/call her/text her first, in a total of one week she called me three times. Twice to ask me about her assignment and once telling me how she felt insecure and bad. I’m not a jerk, I helped her out with her school stuff and comforted her when she felt down. Me being the naive ‘love is perfect’ lovebird I am chalked it up to her feeling depressed again but feeling embarrassed about it.

This can be so painful.

I continued helping and comforting her for the next month until nothing changed and she never opened up. I was honestly doubting everything by then, “Is it me”, “What am I doing wrong” etc. I tried everything I could, eventually, I asked her friends if something happened but they said she was the same as always towards them. I knew something was up, but I didn’t know what it was yet. One day when she came over to my place (it was only the second time she did that in March, usually she came at least twice a week) we were sitting in my room and talking while she was trying out Valorant. After she went to my kitchen to make herself something I hear a notification from her phone. I’m usually not a snooper but I had a quick look at her screen that lit up. I wouldn’t be able to read the message or who it was anyway. It was a discord notification. I was very surprised, I knew for a fact that she didn’t have it a month ago. Plus she only plays Minecraft once in a while, she never uses discord or anything. So the next morning I did some snooping and sure enough, I found a whole other Instagram account of hers where she branded herself to be an aesthetic gamer girl. (not that there is anything wrong with that). She had never told me anything about this, I couldn’t find any of her friends following her on that account either. Sure enough, she had her discord username in her bio. Curious, I decided it would be a good idea to create a throwaway account and try to text her to see what she was all about. (before you complain to me, I know I was a jerk here).

Cheaters are the worst.

After texting her on my new account we talked for a bit until she became flirty (we played a few bedwars games together, once again on a throwaway account I bought for $1 lmao). I kinda broke down and started questioning my sanity. I had been with her all this time and through so much stuff, I couldn’t believe she would do this to me. After the sadness came from the anger, I wanted to know how much she took it. I found it hard to believe that she would just casually flirt with guys like this. After setting up my first recon mission plan I found out more about her until I found out about her supposed boyfriend. At that point I had a huge emotional breakdown and I felt I’ve wasted so much time helping someone who would betray me like this. From her story’s I would later find out they were getting on with each other for a whole month by now (about when her behavior started to change). At this point I started hatching my revenge plan. I know I would not let her off the hook this easily. I spend two weeks pulling all-nighters making sure I had all my work done till the end of the year (until graduation). I spend all my remaining time creating fake chemistry textbook pages so I could make my pro revenge more believable. All of the information was wrong. I knew I had to the give her a taste of her own medicine, betray her like she had me. For the remaining 2 months of the school year, I fed her all this fake information and made sure she got all of her assignments wrong.

She won’t be able to say a thing.

I knew she wouldn’t be able to tell anyone she was copying off me, as our high school had a very very very strict rule for plagiarism, as much as three small cheating attempts on small exams could get you expelled. So, after letting the pot stew for those 2 painful, awful months I let it hit the fan. As our teacher had to handle an outrageous amount of classes she always checked our assignments late often by 2 or 3 months all at once. I knew I could use this fact to my advantage. So after she submitted her final assignments that were worth a huge percentage of our final graduation grade I told her I knew about her shenanigans had been still ongoing for 3 ENTIRE months by now. I told her how she hurt me and how it will come back to haunt her, I made sure of that. She mostly brushed me off and acted as if I were the villain as I couldn’t just leave her and that she “Was only friends with that guy”. Although I told her something was going to happen I never told her what it would be, trust me, she never saw it coming. One week later the end of year results rolled around, when we received our final grades I was over the moon as I passed with flying colors, on the other hand, her not so much. Due to her final assignments and all Quarter 4 work equalling to an F she called me crying and asked for help. She told me she wouldn’t be able to graduate if she wouldn’t receive at least a passing grade for this year. She told me our teacher gave her a final chance after telling her how disappointed she was. Caroline has two 2 more months at school with extra one on one online lessons with our saint teacher. Honestly, props go out to our teacher for giving her another chance. Tbh I felt really bad for her and her situation, knowing very well if she didn’t work hard in these two months, in a subject she hated she would have to repeat the last year, without someone constantly helping her with her chem. That compassion quickly went away and I told her I would help her, but only if she apologized and paid me my regular tutoring fees.

She has some nerve getting upset.

Caroline went full-on ballistic after that and screamed at me, how I could do this to her. I hung up and she called me a few seconds after, apologizing and agreeing to pay me for my help. She now has two months of intense memorizing with her ex if she wants to graduate.

I’m sure this felt satisfying at the time, but the best course of action is just to cut ties and move on.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

He better be getting paid well.

It is better to be the bigger person.

I think he should.

Yeah, it was a nice revenge.

Yes, get paid up front.

He should have just ghosted her.

He probably would have been happier in the end.

