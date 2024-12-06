After Hearing Weird Noises Coming From His Son’s Mattress This Dad Carefully Cut It Open. – ‘I just don’t know how they put it in there.’

A new mattress can help you to get a good night’s sleep and provide you with comfort for years to come.

Sometimes, however, a mattress comes with something unexpected, which is what happened to TikToker @rosek292.

This TikToker recently posted a video that shows him cutting a small hole at the edge of his child’s mattress and pulling something out, and they say, “What the ****. No way!”

They carefully slid out a black Bic lighter. He then lights it up, and the woman says, “And it works and everything?”

Wow, that is almost scary!



That makes no sense, and the guy in the video is also confused, saying, “I just don’t know how they put it in there.”

That mattress was sealed up, it’s not like the kids could have put it there.



The woman wraps up the video saying, “Maybe when they made it the lighter accidentally dropped in there.”

That is really the only explanation I can think of. That is pretty crazy though.

I hope the mattress company gave them a refund or at least came out and repaired the cut.

Check out the full video to see for yourself.

@rosek292 Felt something weird on top of my 3 yr olds bed and cut a little piece to see what it was and it was a lighter but there is no zipper on the whole mattress. How could this happen!!??#mattress ♬ original sound – RoseK

The people in the comments had some interesting points of view.

This person made a nice joke.

Here is someone who thinks it might be a refurbished mattress.

This person has a fiance who builds mattresses and knows of someone who lost a phone in one.

That’s the last thing I would have expected to find in a mattress.

